DGP Rajiv Kumar visits Malda amid tensions over murders of TMC leaders

Malda: The visit of Bengal’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar to Malda on Friday has brought some attention to the rising tensions following the recent murder of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Kumar arrived to assess the situation and ensure the public that investigations were progressing.

During his visit, DGP Kumar met with the widow of slain TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar, who was shot dead on January 2. The DGP reassured her, stating:”The investigation is on the right track and there has been significant progress.”

Sarkar was killed by assailants who chased him on motorcycles and shot him in a shop while he tried to take refuge. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case and police are continuing their probe.

In addition to meeting with Sarkar’s widow, DGP Kumar held talks with the Police Superintendent and other officials in Malda. His visit also included a stop at the Kaliachak Police Station, where he interacted with local law enforcement.

On his way back to English Bazar, Kumar took time to inspect the border situation at the Mahadipur international land port, speaking with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to ensure security

at the border.

Speculation about factionalism within the TMC has added to the unrest, as the murder of Sarkar, alongside the killing of Hasa Sheikh and an attempted murder of Bakul Sheikh, has fueled fears of rising violence.

Kumar’s visit has been seen as an effort to calm the situation and demonstrate that the authorities are taking action to address the recent crimes. Local leaders, including Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality, also met with Kumar, but he clarified: “Our discussion was related to traffic issues, not the murder investigations.”

Kumar returned to Kolkata from Malda Town Station on Friday night.In Malda, TMC worker Zakir Sheikh (61) has been arrested as the prime accused in the brutal murder of fellow TMC member Hashu Sheikh. Police arrested Zakir in Kashimnagar after a manhunt.