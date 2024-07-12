DGP issues strict orders ahead of Muharram & Martyrs’ Day rally

Kolkata: With an eye on law-and-order issues during Muharram and the ruling party’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day event, the DGP Sanjay Mukherjee on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the SPs giving specific instructions.



During the virtual meeting, Mukherjee told the SPs not to spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Steps have to be taken against the criminals, the moment a case is registered. Police have to be more stringent while dealing with law and order issues.

The police personnel have to be more cautious so that the law and order situation does not deteriorate during Muharram and the July 21 Martyrs’ Day event.

The DGP also asked the SPs to ensure that the people do not come to attend the July 21 rally sitting on the rooftop of buses.

Traffic arrangements for July 21 must be in place. It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress supporters will start coming to the city from districts from July 18.

With an eye on the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally preparation at Dharmatala, the senior Trinamool Congress leaders have already urged their party workers at the grassroots level to come to the venue collectively in processions and not by availing metro or buses in individual capacity.

Senior party leaders like Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas during a preparation meeting recently told the party members and other party leaders at the grassroots level that there is no shortcut way to become a big leader.

Some leaders coming from different parts of the state in their individual capacities tend to climb up to the podium set up in front of Victoria House or to remain close to the stages on July 21 where the party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering.

Mamata Banerjee as the then president of Youth Congress in 1993 called for Writers’ Buildings march on 21 July demanding no polling without voters’ identity card and other issues like unleashing red terror and failure of the state government to control price hike. The police opened fire killing 13 Youth Congress supporters.