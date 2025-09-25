DGP & CP acknowledge strength of police families

Kolkata: The Director General of the state police, Rajeev Kumar, on Thursday thanked the family members of the police personnel for motivating them to perform duties even during the festivals when people celebrate.

On Thursday during the inauguration of the Puja at the Alipore Body Guard Lines by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kumar mentioned that it is often said that police have no holidays or festivals or any family. He requested the police personnel to take good care of their families as well.

Kumar said: “It is said that police have no Saturday, no Sunday, no festivals and no family. I request my colleagues to protect their families as they are the ones who motivate us to serve people.”

Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata Manoj Kumar Verma, mentioned that throughout the year when police personnel perform duties, the family members support them from all aspects.

Among other dignitaries, Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, eminent singer Arati Mukhopadhyay, popular film personalities like Prasenjit Chatterjee, Soham Chakraborty, Munmun Sen along with senior police officials were also present.