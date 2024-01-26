DGP chairs high-level meeting

Kolkata: Bengal’s DGP Rajeev Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting with SPs of all districts and officers of police commissionerates on the security of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was injured in a road accident a day ago. In the meeting held virtually, Kumar cautioned police officers, especially those in the CM’s security detail, about using mobile phones on duty, an official said.

“The DGP spoke separately to the SP of Purba Bardhaman district and scrutinised how the other vehicle got into the convoy of the CM,” the official said.

Strict directives were also given to make foolproof security arrangements for all future programmes of the CM, he said. “No flaw in the security arrangements will be allowed. All the police officers have been given instructions to doubly check the arrangements so that there is no

repetition of Wednesday’s accident,” he said.