DGCA team to probe Kolkata airport fire

Kolkata: Following the fire that broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport on Wednesday evening, a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coming to Kolkata to conduct a thorough probe into the cause of the incident.



A fire broke out in the domestic terminal at the departure section of the Kolkata airport on Wednesday evening. It started at 21:12 pm. Airport fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames.

Although there was momentary panic among the passengers, airport authorities claimed that all passengers were evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area.

It was learnt that the fire broke out in a room which is used by airlines for storage of stationery items relating to the flight departure process.

Although the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time, it was suspected that short-circuit led to the fire.

The fire was fully extinguished by 21:40 pm, said airport authorities. Although the incident did not affect flight operations to a great extent, certain flights that were scheduled for departure got delayed, an airport official said.

Following the incident, the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted: “An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest.”

To carry out a detailed investigation into the incident, which could have led to tragic consequences at such a busy international airport, a central investigation team of the DGCA is scheduled to arrive in the city on Thursday. A forensic team is to probe the cause of the fire. The area where the fire broke out has been cordoned off by the airport authorities

The regular security counter where the fire broke out was closed down and an alternative counter is being used for the time being. Airport sources said that all alternative arrangements are made so that the passengers do not face any inconvenience.