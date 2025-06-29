‘DGCA audit report of Kolkata airport soon’

Kolkata: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is learnt to have completed its thorough inspection at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and is expected to submit a report in a week. The audit comes following the June 12 crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, which killed 241 on board and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor.

It was reportedly learnt that over a 36‑hour span, the DGCA team conducted a thorough inspection of runway markings, lighting, taxiways and the ongoing repairs to the secondary runway. Bird-strike mitigation, runway drainage and the advanced visual docking guidance system were also evaluated, sources said.

Further, the audit extended to air traffic control—covering both the active tower and a newly-constructed but not yet operational structure—along with aircraft maintenance facilities and MRO operations. Inspectors checked compliance with aircraft maintenance manuals, tool-control systems and defect-logging procedures. The DGCA also held discussions with airport management, airline officials, ground handlers and fuel suppliers to assess safety culture and coordination processes. In line with ramp safety directives, all airside vehicles were required to have speed governors.

The DGCA is expected to submit a preliminary report within a week, with final findings and recommendations imminent. This action is part of the DGCA’s launched “360-degree” oversight initiative.