Dey brothers blame Mexico company for huge losses

Kolkata: The Dey brothers of Tangra reportedly claimed they were duped by a Mexican agent and thus decided to commit suicide owing to a huge losses.

Recently, Pranay and Prasun told the cops that they used to supply industrial leather gloves to Russia, America, Singapore and various places in Africa. They claimed to have a long standing business relation with a Mexican company which used to work as an agent between the companies where they supplied gloves.

However, this Mexican company allegedly duped them in mid-2024.

The company allegedly told them that the gloves being supplied are substandard and the brothers failed to convince them otherwise.

The Dey brothers alleged that the company only had paid 20 per cent of the total amount and even returned the products worth about Rs 50 crore from Russia, Mexico and Singapore. Due to this, they incurred a huge loss and the suppliers of raw materials were pressuring them to clear dues. Some of the persons who the brothers owed money allegedly threatened to humiliate them. Out of fear, the brothers planned the suicide.