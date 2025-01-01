Devotees to visit Cossipore Garden House to celebrate Kalpataru Utsav

Kolkata: Cossipore Garden House, besides Dakshineswar and other temples is set to host ‘Kalpataru Utsav’ on Wednesday and welcome devotees. A special puja was held at Cossipore with devotional songs. The programme “Kalpataru Utsav” 2025 at Cossipore Udyanbati will be broadcast live on Youtube. The programme will continue at Cossipore Udyanbati till January 3.

A special puja will be held and well-known vocalists are expected to present devotional songs. Sri Ramakrishna himself was a singer and sung songs when he visited the house of Vidyasagar and the Brahmo Samaj Temple. Many devotees will visit Dakshineswar Temple and offer puja to Ma Bhabatarini. Devotees will also visit Belur Math and the Ramakrishna Temple along with the temples of Ma Sarada, Swami Vivekananda and Swami Bramhananda. On January 1, 1886, Sri Ramakrishna blessed the householder disciples who had assembled at the Cossipore Garden House. Despite suffering from cancer, he had come down to the garden from his first-floor room to bless them.

It is said that on the same day, Sri Ramakrishna transformed into ‘Kalpataru’ — the mystical tree that fulfils everyone’s wishes. Sri Ramakrishna had blessed his disciples, saying “be conscious.”

The state government deployed more launches to ferry the devotees from Kolkata and Dakshineswar to Belur Math. Special arrangements were made by the police so that the devotees could visit the temple smoothly. People are also expected to visit various other temples and offer puja on the first day of the year.