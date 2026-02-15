Devotees throng Mahakal Caves in large numbers on Shivaratri

Alipurduar: Thousands of devotees flocked to the Mahakal Caves on the occasion of Shivaratri, undertaking a challenging trek through the Jayanti Hills along the Indo-Bhutan border within the Buxa Tiger Reserve.



Perched at an altitude of about 2,600 feet above sea level, the cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva is accessed through a five-kilometre forest trail along the Jayanti River route. Despite the arduous journey, pilgrims arrived in large numbers, with officials expecting this year’s footfall to surpass last year’s record of over one lakh visitors.

As the shrine falls within the core area of the tiger reserve, strict ecological safeguards were enforced. The Alipurduar district administration, police, Forest Department and Bhutanese authorities made coordinated arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

Debashis Sharma, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, said around 100 forest personnel were deployed from the Rajabhatkhawa check post to the cave site. “They are ensuring the safety of devotees along the jungle trail and preventing littering. All approach roads have been repaired for the convenience of pilgrims,” he said. Devotees began gathering along the banks of the Jayanti River from Saturday. After taking a ritual dip, they commenced the steep climb carrying offerings of flowers, milk and holy water.

Purnava Mitra Das, a first-time visitor from Kolkata, said: “I was unaware of this place earlier, but after visiting, I felt deeply moved. Offering prayers here gave me immense mental peace.” Ankur Sengupta, a member of a local Bhandara committee, said community groups have been organising food distribution, medical camps, drinking water facilities and tents for devotees over the past five years with support from the administration and Bhutanese authorities.

The annual pilgrimage also boosts the local economy, with residents setting up temporary stalls selling flowers, sweets and trekking essentials. The North Bengal State Transport Corporation operated additional buses, while medical camps and disaster management teams were deployed to facilitate devotees.