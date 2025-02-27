Devotees throng Jungli Baba Mandir on Maha Shivaratri

Siliguri: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a large number of devotees thronged the Jungli Baba Mandir, one of the oldest Shiva temples of Siliguri.

Located inside the North Bagdogra Forest area, the Forest department took special measures for crowd control so as not to disturb the wildlife as well as ensuring that no wild animals, especially elephants, ventured into the temple premises.

As a precautionary step, the Forest Department had deployed more than 50 foresters from the Panighata, Ghoshpukur, Bagdogra, and Tukuriya ranges to monitor the area. Police personnel were also deployed at the area.

“We maintained strict crowd control to ensure the safety of both the visitors and the wildlife. We took all necessary precautions, especially given the presence of elephants in the vicinity,” said Sonam Bhutiya, the Range Officer of the Bagdogra Range.

The foresters had also spotted a bison near the temple at the afternoon, and earlier Wednesday, a herd of elephants was seen in the area. Emergency services such as ambulances and fire engines were kept on standby, while the area around the temple was completely fenced to prevent entry into the wildlife zones.

To further assist devotees, a free Toto (e-Rickshaw) service was provided to transport people from the entry point of the forest to the temple. A designated parking zone was set up to manage the influx of vehicles. Bio-toilets were also provided for the convenience of visitors. The historical Jungli Baba Mandir was consecrated in 1965. It is said that a jawan, stationed at an army base (951 CIV GT TPT COY), was instructed by Lord Shiva in a dream to dig out the Shivalinga and build a temple.

The temple was then consecrated without moving the Shivalinga from its original spot, making it a sacred site for many devotees.