Devotees in Belua celebrate historic ‘Neel Saraswati Puja’

Malda: In a unique commemoration of Saraswati Puja, the village of Belua, situated on the border of Bengal and Bihar, observed the worship of Neel Saraswati on the occasion of Basanta Panchami. This tradition has been followed for generations, with the belief that the great poet Kalidasa once worshipped Neel Saraswati here and attained supreme knowledge.

Belua, which falls under the jurisdiction of Harishchandrapur Police Station, has deep historical roots. According to locals, it was once part of the Pundrabardhan region and ruled by Bengali Dutta kings in ancient times. In his famous work “Abhijnanashakuntalam,” Kalidasa made references to Belua and its surrounding areas, further cementing the place’s connection to classical history. On Saturday, the preparatory rituals (Adhivas) took place, followed by the main puja on Sunday. Bhaskar Saha, a member of the temple committee, said: “Excavations carried out by the Bihar government in the area have uncovered statues and sculptures from various historical periods, including the Gupta, Pala and Sena dynasties. Belua was once known as ‘Beluri Nagar’ during the Gupta period and several historical texts document its prominence.”

A significant mythological story surrounding the worship of Neel Saraswati is shared by local resident Rajib Chakraborty. He recounts that when Lord Vishnu was cutting off the body of Goddess Sati with his discus, one of her body parts, her vocal cord, is said to have fallen in Belua. From that moment, the worship of Neel Saraswati began in the region. Though she is known as Neel Saraswati, she is of white hue.

The puja attracts thousands of devotees from Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, with the village transforming into a bustling centre of religious fervour. For several days, a fair is organised and the event sees large crowds visiting to pay homage.