Device similar to bomb recovered from Haridevpur

Kolkata: A bomb scare triggered tension at Banerjeepara in Haridevpur on Sunday morning after a device wrapped with red and green wires was found in a garbage vat.



According to sources, the conservancy workers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) spotted the said device while removing a pile of garbage from a vat and informed the police.

Initially, the cops of Haridevpur Police Station reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Later, sniffer dogs and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel reached the spot. The device was later placed in a bag full of sand and taken away by the BDDS personnel to ascertain whether it was a bomb or not.