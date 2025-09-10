‘Devi Chaudhurani’: From literary heroine to living goddess in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: For nearly three centuries, the people of Rajganj block in Jalpaiguri have upheld a rare tradition—worshipping “Devi Chaudhurani, as Manthani Mata,” the literary heroine created by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, as a goddess. Each year during Durga Puja, this devotion finds expression in the temples of Baikunthapur forest, where ancient sal and teak trees stand as silent witnesses to history and faith.

At the centre of this practice is the temple of Manthani Mata, near Manthani Haat. Villagers here revere Joy Durga Devi Chaudhurani, daughter-in-law of the Manthana Estate zamindar family of Rangpur (now in Bangladesh). Over generations, she became inseparably identified with the heroine of Anandamath, transforming from historical figure into deity.

Locals believe her spirit continues to inspire them long after the Sannyasi Rebellion of the 18th century. Until two decades ago, idols of both Durga and Manthani Mata were worshipped together. Now, Durga Puja is held in a separate pandal beside the temple—but rituals always begin with Manthani Mata.

“She does not accept animal sacrifice,” explains temple priest Sodru Roy. “Instead, goat meat collected from twelve villages is cooked with milk and rice into a dish like payesh. This ‘goat payesh’ is offered as bhog. Only after her worship do Durga’s rituals begin.” Traditionally, clay idols of Manthani Mata were immersed each year. Two years ago, a permanent stone idol was installed. Painted during festivals, it depicts a modest village woman in a white saree with red border—one hand raised in blessing, the other holding coins.

Daily worship is performed by local priests, while during Asharh and Durga Puja, members of the Rajbanshi Adhikari community conduct her rituals. Durga Puja rites, however, remain under Brahmin priests, reflecting the co-existence of folk and classical traditions.

Historians trace the practice to Bengal’s colonial struggles. Researcher Dilip Barman observes, “During the famine of 1776, Joy Durga Devi Chaudhurani rose alongside Bhavani Pathak. Bankim Chandra’s figure was not mere fiction—she became a symbol of rebellion, later deified in local culture.”

Umesh Sharma adds: “With Raja Darpadev of Baikunthapur, she led uprisings from Rangpur to the Baikunthapur forests. That is why, even today, locals worship her not as a character but as their goddess.”

Faith in her protection endures. “Every year during Durga Puja, visitors first bow before Mother Manthani before heading to the Durga pandal. Even today, we believe she shields us from danger,” said local resident Jayanta Roy.