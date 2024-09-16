Development projects worth Rs 110 crore for Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal Development department has initiated development projects totaling Rs 110 crore in the Cooch Behar district. Minister Udayan Guha outlined the various projects, with a key focus on the construction of a modern auditorium at ABN Seal



College, Cooch Behar.

The auditorium, which will cost approximately Rs 5.5 crore, is among the most prominent undertakings. In addition,

Rs 18 lakh has been allocated for development work at Guriahati Girls’ High School in Cooch Behar, including the construction of two

new classrooms.

Minister Guha emphasised that these are only part of the broader development initiatives underway across the district. “In Dinhata, we have begun renovation work on two schools—one primary and one high school. Additionally, Rs 18 lakh has been earmarked for the improvement of Guriahati Girls’ High School, and work has already started on the ABN Seal College auditorium, which will cost Rs 5.5 crore,” the minister said. He further stated that equal financial allocations have been made for all districts in North Bengal to promote balanced development.

In addition to educational projects, the North Bengal Development department is addressing infrastructure needs throughout the district, with a focus on road construction, school renovations, and improving drainage systems in various regions, including Dinhata. “A total of Rs 110 crore has been allocated for development in Cooch Behar this year,” Guha added. “Some projects have already started, and others are set to begin in the coming weeks. The aim is to complete these works as quickly as possible to meet the district’s growing needs.”