Development of Rasakhoa Haat begins with Rs 2 cr NBDD fund

Raiganj: The district administration has initiated the construction work for developing the infrastructure of Rasakhoa Haat (local market) located in the Karandighi block of North Dinajpur district. The project, funded with Rs 2 crore from the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), aims to upgrade the facilities of the Haat, which serves as the largest and oldest animal market in the region.

Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, laid the foundation stone for the development project on Monday afternoon. The event was also attended by Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, along with local officials and residents.

Rasakhoa Haat attracts visitors and traders not only from North Dinajpur blocks but also from neighbouring districts such as Malda and South Dinajpur and even from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Purnia.

However, the Haat has recently faced challenges, including illegal encroachments that have narrowed the marketplace. Lack of basic infrastructure and poor drainage have worsened conditions, causing water logging after even moderate rainfall. Both traders and buyers have often been forced to wade through knee-deep water during market days.

Addressing these challenges, Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur ZP stated: “Due to the absence of proper sheds, visitors and animals had to suffer during rains. Animal traders and organisations have repeatedly raised this issue with us. We approached NBDD, which acknowledged the need and sanctioned funds for developing the haat’s infrastructure. With this fund, we are beginning the construction of sheds in the haat.”

Gautam Paul MLA, Karandighi also emphasised the significance of the project, stating: “The demand for sheds at Rasakhoa haat has been pending for a long time. The previous Left Front government ignored this need. Now, with Rs 2 crore from NBDD and an additional Rs 1 crore from the Zilla Parishad, we will also build proper high-drain systems to resolve the persistent waterlogging issues.”