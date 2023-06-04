‘Development and environment protection should go hand-in-hand’

Siliguri: On the eve of World Environment Day, green groups stated that “development and environmental protection should go hand-in-hand”.



"Trees are being felled for construction work. We want planned urbanisation. There should be environmental impact studies for all development works. Development should take place at the cost of the environment. Instead, it should be complimentary," said Naba Dutta, an environmentalist from Siliguri.

The Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation, Siliguri (HNAF) organised a seminar on 'Critical Situations of the Environment in North Bengal and its Solution,' to find out the way of environment protection.

On Sunday, the seminar was organised at Ramkingkar Hall in Siliguri. Mayor Gautam Deb and MLA of Siliguri Shankar Ghosh were also present.

Eminent environmentalists from eight districts of North Bengal participated in the seminar. The impact of rising pollution and mismanaged industrial waste disposal along with various other factors has had an alarming effect on the climate. As per environmentalists, there is a dire need for the conservation of the environment as climate change has drastically depleted resources on the earth.

Owing to this, environmental organisations of North Bengal have joined hands to save nature. About 30 organisations have come together to create awareness among the masses on pollution with the message of saving the environment.

"Central Pollution Control Board has declared 351 rivers as the most polluted rivers in India. Among them, one is Mahananda in Siliguri. Slowly, the rivers are becoming high drains," said Naba Dutta, Chairperson of the seminar.

The 'Uttarbanga Paribesh Mancha', an organization consisting of 30 social organizations, organized a bicycle rally on Sunday from Siliguri to Lataguri to spread the message of 'Save Nature Save Future'.

Ujjal Ghosh, a member of the organization said: "With this rally, we have tried to spread the messages on environment protection not only to the public but to the administration as well. The administration should take stern actions to protect nature."