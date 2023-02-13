Develop portal for uploading photos of roads & progress report: SoP

KOLKATA: The standard operating procedure (SOP) laid down by the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department for the construction of rural roads has called for developing a portal where photographs of roads (before and after work), geo-tagging and progress report will be uploaded.



Updated data will then be entered by the executing agency daily for effective supervision.

“The executing agency will be made accountable for any allegation or complaint on tendering or award of contract or for poor quality. No violation in tender formalities will be tolerated,” the SOP states.

The state government has decided to take up the construction of nearly 10,600 km of rural roads before the Panchayat elections. As per estimates of the state P&RD department the construction of the roads will entail an expenditure to the tune of Rs 2000-3000 crore which has already been sanctioned.

There have been allegations that roads have got damaged in a short period and needed to be repaired again. The state government wants the quality of materials should not be compromised with during road construction so that they are durable. If the same roads need to be constructed time and again, it also entails more expenditure.

As per the SOP, the district magistrates will tag senior officials of each block and ADMs to each sub-division for guiding and supervising road work. Similarly, senior officials of the P&RD department will be tagged to each district who will guide and supervise the execution of the works.

The DMs have also been asked to do a weekly review of the roads for the timely completion of the roads.

Adherence to the timeline, following strict tender formalities and ensuring quality control, is essential so utmost importance should be given to executing works in a transparent, free and fair manner.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a recent meeting directed the P&RD department to give work order for the roads to be constructed latest by March 27, following which field mobilisation and start of work should take place within three days.