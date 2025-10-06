Devastation: Five dead in Nagrakata, thousands displaced

Alipurduar/Jalpaiguri/Cooch Behar: The Irrigation department has issued a high flood alert across Bhutan, Dooars and Cooch Behar regions following continuous heavy rainfall. Five people have died in Nagrakata, with several others missing. Authorities in Bhutan have alerted Indian officials over an overflow at the Tala Hydropower Project dam on the Wangchhu River, heightening the flood threat.

Flood-like conditions have affected Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts. In Alipurduar, the Kaljani, Raidak, Sankosh and Torsa rivers surged dangerously, prompting a red alert for both protected and unprotected areas along the Torsa River. The Tala Dam gates in Bhutan failed to open, sending overflow into the No. 2 Raidak River, collapsing embankments in Joydebpur, Kumargram block and inundating several areas. Residents have been relocated to relief camps as authorities warn further breaches could cause widespread flooding.

Rail services have been severely disrupted, with the Northeast Frontier Railway cancelling nine trains, diverted several trains, including the Mahendanda, Kanchan Kanya and Kamakhya Express, due to waterlogged tracks. Tea gardens have suffered heavy losses; in Kalchini block, the Subhashini Tea Garden embankment broke, submerging over 50 hectares and forcing evacuation of nearly 200 workers. Several tourists remain stranded in Shalkumar, Jaldapara, with rescue operations ongoing.

District Magistrate R Vimala said: “Civil defense teams are deployed and hundreds have been evacuated to flood shelters. Tourists at Jaldapara Tourism Lodge will be moved once water levels recede. We are in constant contact with Bhutan authorities to monitor the situation.”

The Teesta River surged dangerously, flooding villages ahead of Lakshmi Puja. Cracks in the Teesta Dam near Vivekananda Palli, Jalpaiguri, prompted immediate action. District Magistrate Shama Parveen confirmed ongoing rescue operations in Nagrakata, Banarhat, Maynaguri, and Dhupguri, with relief shelters providing food, water and medical aid. Police Superintendent Umesh Ganpath stated five bodies have been recovered from Bamandanga, Nagrakata, with identification efforts underway.

Heavy rains since Saturday caused rivers, including the Teesta and Jaldhaka to swell, submerging large areas of Nathyar Char, Rangdhamali, Dodalia Para, Vivekananda Palli, Sukanta Nagar and Sarada Palli. Over 6,000 people have been moved to safe shelters. In the Jaldhaka river basin, water overflowed dams, inundating Amguri, Ramshai, and Churabhandar. Relief shelters were opened at local schools and Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb assured residents that relief efforts are ongoing.

Floodwaters have also threatened wildlife, forcing animals near Gorumara National Park into human-inhabited areas. A rhinoceros died, while a deer was rescued. Divisional Forest Officer Dwija Pratim Sen confirmed monitoring and assistance for wildlife.

Continuous rainfall has submerged much of Cooch Behar town. The Torsa River remains under a yellow alert and the Mathabhanga River under red alert. North Bengal officials, including Development Minister Udayan Guha and MP Jagdish Chandra Verma Basunia, are coordinating flood response. Guha announced all leaves are canceled, and teams are actively evacuating residents and providing food, shelter, and assistance.