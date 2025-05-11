Devastating fire erupts at Manikchak Police Station, none injured

Malda: A massive fire broke out at the Manikchak Police Station in Malda on Saturday night around 10 pm, completely gutting the station’s storeroom (malkhana). The incident sparked panic among local residents, especially after two loud explosions were heard during the blaze.

Eyewitness, a local, said: “The fire started suddenly in the malkhana and rapidly spread, threatening to engulf other parts of the police station. In an emergency effort to control the flames, police officials used a JCB machine to break part of the storeroom wall.”

It was during this operation that two powerful explosions occurred, further alarming the nearby residents who fled their homes in fear.

Firefighters arrived promptly with one engine from Malda but the intensity of the fire required reinforcement. A second engine was dispatched and it took nearly three hours of combined effort to bring the fire under control.

Despite the successful firefighting operation, the entire malkhana was reduced to ashes. All items stored there were destroyed. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause but authorities are also investigating the possibility of gas cylinder explosions inside the storeroom. A joint investigation by police and fire officials is currently underway.

“The enquiry is going on by DSP headquarters. Preliminary inquiry indicates that the fire started from an explosion in old and swollen batteries which were recovered and seized in various cases,” stated Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda.

On the other hand, a devastating fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Kahala village under Mothabari Police Station, Malda, around 10:30 am on Sunday. The flames quickly spread to the neighbouring house, completely destroying both rooftop kitchens.

The estimated loss is around Rs 2 lakh. Locals acted swiftly to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived. Repeated fire incidents in the area have led residents to demand the establishment of a fire station in Mothabari, as the delay in fire engine arrival from Malda often results in severe damage.

Immediate action is being urged by the locals.