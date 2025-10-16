Devastating fire engulfs three plastic warehouses in Kaliachak

Malda: A devastating fire broke out late Tuesday night at Jalalpur Danga in Malda’s Kaliachak area, reducing three plastic warehouses to ashes and triggering widespread panic. The blaze, which erupted along National Highway 12, spread rapidly due to the presence of highly inflammable materials, eyewitnesses said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and continued battling the flames well into Wednesday morning. Despite their relentless efforts, the blaze was yet to be completely brought under control. The incident caused major traffic disruption, with vehicular movement on NH-12 coming to a standstill and a long queue of vehicles forming on both sides of the road. Preliminary estimates suggest losses worth nearly Rs 1 crore.

“The flames leapt up within minutes—it was terrifying. We barely managed to escape,” said Abdul Rahim, a local shopkeeper who witnessed the incident.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, officials suspect an electrical short circuit or negligence in handling flammable materials. Local residents have voiced strong concerns over the repeated outbreak of such fires in Kaliachak. “This is not the first time. We have been demanding a permanent fire station in Kaliachak for years, but no action has been taken,” said social worker Nasima Bibi.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, local administration and fire officials are urging caution and stricter safety measures for industrial storage units in the area.