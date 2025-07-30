Devastating fire breaks out at Forest dept complex in Darj

Darjeeling: A devastating fire broke out in the Darjeeling Territorial Division of the Forest department on Wednesday. At around 8:20 pm the fire is said to have started from the staff quarters of the complex located at Kak Jhora,

Darjeeling. The Army was also requisitioned to help control the fire. No loss of life was reported in the fire.

With the fire breaking out, the fire brigade was called in. At first a single fire tender arrived. However with scarce water, two more engines were called in from the fire station at Dali. The blaze spread rapidly in the densely populated complex having semi-concrete buildings, mostly of wood. A large crowd gathered and the police had a tough time controlling the crowd.

Fire brigade personnel, district administration, police along with the local residents worked hard to control the fire from spreading to the office wing above. Private water tankers were also pressed into service to provide water. However, the fire continued raging.

Soon, a fire engine along with Army personnel from 11 Mahar Regiment arrived from the Lebong Army Cantonment to help fight the fire. At the time of filing of the report, the blaze was still raging though the intensity had come down. The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet though sources claim that it could be a short circuit.