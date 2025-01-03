Dev works: Train ops cancelled in ER and SER

Kolkata: Train operations across Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) will be regulated due to ongoing developmental works. These changes, including cancellations, diversions and rescheduling of services, are part of infrastructure upgrades like foot overbridges,

limited height subways and bridge works.

In the Asansol Division of ER, 14 trains will be cancelled due to the dismantling of a foot overbridge and the installation of a new limited height subway and footbridge in the Jhajha-Sitarampur section.

A power and traffic block to facilitate the works on January 5 will cause temporary changes in services.

Cancelled trains include the Jasidih-Mokama MEMU and Dumka-Ranchi Intercity Express, among others. Additionally, three passenger trains will be short-terminated or short-originated and five express trains, such as the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, will be diverted.

Nine express trains, including the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express, will face delays of 40 minutes to five hours.

In the Howrah Division of ER, two local trains, one from Howrah and another from Tarakeswar, have been cancelled, with two others rescheduled due to track maintenance on Sunday. From January 3 to 6, bridge work between Bhedia and Bolpur will cause delays of up to 2 hours 15 minutes for three trains, including the Alipurduar-Sealdah Kanchankanya Express.

South Eastern Railway (SER) has also announced the cancellation of 30 express and MEMU services from January 5 to 16. Affected trains include the Tatanagar-Hatia Express, Ranchi-Howrah Express and Jhargram-Purulia MEMU. Six services will be short-terminated or originated and six, including the Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat and Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, will be diverted.