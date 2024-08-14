‘Dev stalled in Shalbari-I Gram Panchayat amid BJP factionalism’

Cooch Behar: Development work in BJP-run Shalbari-I Gram Panchayat has come to a standstill allegedly due to internal factionalism within the party. The Tufanganj-II Block Trinamool Congress Committee has lodged a formal complaint with the Block Officer, accusing the



BJP of this.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleges a longstanding rift between BJP’s Tufanganj Assembly MLA Malti Rabha Roy and BJP district vice-president Utpal Das has disrupted the functioning of the Shalbari-I Gram Panchayat to be the cause. Recently, the Gram Panchayat was allocated Rs 70 lakh for the construction of septic tanks and the tender process was completed. However, the work order has not been signed due to internal dispute within the BJP, with one faction allegedly withholding approval because they allegedly did not receive a kickback. As a result, local residents are being deprived of essential development services. Prashanta Karji, President of the Shalbari Zonal Trinamool Congress, stated: “Tufanganj BJP is divided into two factions and the common people are suffering. Despite the allocation, no work has started even after one-and-a-half months.

We have filed a written complaint with the Tufanganj Block Officer and warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, we will lock the BJP-run Gram Panchayat office.” Denying the allegations, BJP MLA Malti Rabha Roy responded: “Government work is conducted under administrative guidelines. The Trinamool Congress is making false claims because they are not receiving ‘cut money’ from the BJP-ruled Gram Panchayat.”