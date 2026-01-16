Dev seeks CM’s, Abhishek’s help to end actor Anirban Bhattacharya’s ‘unofficial ban’

KOLKATA: It may not be official, but it’s an open secret in Tollywood. Actor Anirban Bhattacharya, along with filmmakers like ‘Phoring’ director Indranil Roychowdhury and Subrata Sen, has been facing an “unofficial boycott” in the Bengali film industry.

The issue stems from Anirban and others moving the Calcutta High Court against what they described as ‘arbitrary’ interference by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI). In several interviews, Anirban, last seen in Dev-starrer ‘Raghu Dakat’, spoke about having no work in Tollywood.

Now, things may be changing. Superstar and TMC MP Dev has stepped in, meeting FCTWEI representatives and producers at EIMPA on Friday to urge them to lift the ban. The development gained momentum after reports suggested that Dev was planning to cast Anirban in a key role in his Durga Puja 2026 release, which also stars Subhashree Ganguly.

At EIMPA, however, Dev did not confirm Anirban’s casting. Rather, he said Prosenjit Chatterjee has been approached. But he has appealed to CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to look into the matter. “Didi has always been supportive of Tollywood and wants the best for the industry. This is my earnest request to Didi and Abhishek to look into the matter that actors aren’t banned. As an MP, superstar or megastar, or as the son of Bengal, I am saying sorry on behalf of Anirban to the Federation. Let him work,” said Dev.

He also highlighted his personal connection to technicians. “I am also the son of a technician. My father was in the catering business in the film industry. So, I understand their plight. Anirban has been banned for eight months. This isn’t right,” he said and also urged FCTWEI president Swarup Biswas and minister Aroop Biswas to consider the matter.

Several directors, including Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly, Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, Rahool Mukherjee and Parambrata Chatterjee, have earlier opposed some Federation rules. While most later reconciled, Anirban, Roychowdhury and Sen have remained firm. A few days back, Parambrata publicly apologised to Federation.