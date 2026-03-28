Dev reviews work on Ghatal Master Plan, campaigns for Shyamali Sardar

KOLKATA: The campaign for the Assembly elections has reached its peak, and in Ghatal, West Midnapore, the Opposition continues to raise questions about the progress of the Ghatal Master Plan.



On Friday, TMC Ghatal MP Dev was in the Constituency not only to campaign for the party’s candidate Shyamali Sardar for the election but also to review the ongoing work of the Ghatal Master Plan.

“Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee had promised the people of Ghatal the Ghatal Master Plan. Within a year, the state government sanctioned the funds. I have kept my word. Everyone can see that the work has

begun,” he said.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the actor-turned-MP also joined celebrations at Ward No. 16 in Kuchpata, Ghatal, where he was heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ At the same time, he said that religion should not be used for political purposes. “This celebration is not a political move. The people of Ghatal celebrate all festivals together,” he said and added that he would come to Ghatal next year, too, to celebrate Ram Navami.

Dev was also seen expressing his support for Shyamali Sardar during a colourful roadshow in Ghatal. He said that the opposition lacks strong issues in the constituency, as the long-awaited Ghatal Master Plan has now been sanctioned by the state government.