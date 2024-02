Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev) has resigned from three administrative posts in Ghatal in West Midnapore.



Dev on Saturday resigned from the post of Rogi Kalyan Samiti chairman at Ghatal Sub-divisional hospital.

He has also resigned from the post of president at Rabindra Centenary College in Ghatal. He has also resigned from a post at Birsingha Unnayan Parshad.

He has tendered his resignation to the concerned authorities.