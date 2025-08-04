Dev projs worth Rs 15 crore set to come up in Jaigaon border region

Alipurduar: A total of 19 development projects worth Rs 15 crore are set to be implemented across three Gram Panchayat (GP) areas—Jaigaon I, Jaigaon II and Dalsingpara—under the initiative of the Jaigaon Development Authority. The large-scale infrastructure push aims to transform the India-Bhutan border town of Jaigaon and improve living conditions for its over one lakh residents.

All projects fall under the jurisdiction of the Jaigaon Development Board. Tendering for nine of them has already been completed in the first phase. The announcement has sparked hope among locals, who have long demanded better roads, drainage and flood protection measures.

Jaigaon, located adjacent to Bhutan, often suffers damage from water, mud and boulders flowing down from the Bhutanese hills, particularly during the monsoon. To combat this, boulder piling will be carried out along both banks of the Torsa River near Goborjyoti and Yogikhola to prevent riverbank erosion. Additional projects include the construction of paver block roads and new stormwater drains in various parts of the town. A road will also be built from central Jaigaon to the peak of Gaurigaon hill, where an eco-tourism centre is proposed.

Proposals for 10 more projects—primarily concrete block roads and drainage systems—have been sent to the state government for approval.

These will span all three Panchayat areas and address long-standing infrastructure issues in the region. Jaigaon is a vital trade gateway between Bhutan and the rest of India. Its development has been a priority for years, but progress has often been slow. “We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her support.

If all goes as planned, all 19 projects will be completed by January,” said Ganga Prasad Sharma, Chairman of the Jaigaon Development Authority. “These developments will benefit every resident across the three Gram Panchayats.”