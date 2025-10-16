Dev projects gain momentum under ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has sanctioned as many as 10,295 projects under the ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ programme, with a total allocation of 98.5 crore aimed at accelerating rural development across the district. The projects primarily include construction of roads, drains, culverts and other essential civic infrastructure at the booth level.

To review the progress of ongoing initiatives, Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, convened a District Level and Development Monitoring Committee meeting at Karnajora on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting was attended by all Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and officials from various line departments.

During the session, the District Magistrate emphasized the need for speedy implementation of all pending works and directed officials to ensure timely completion of the approved projects. According to district administration sources, out of the total 844 camps planned under ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’, 776 have been already completed, reflecting substantial progress on the ground. The meeting also reviewed the status of other state-sponsored initiatives such as Pathasree and Karmasree.

Surendra Kumar Meena said: “The progress of works under ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’, Pathasree and Karmasree in the district is satisfactory. The field officials have been instructed to further expedite development activities to ensure benefits reach every village.”