Dev praises CM’s surprise visit at junior doctors’ protest site

KOLKATA: Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Ghatal MP Dev has praised Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her surprise visit to the Swasthya Bhawan, where junior doctors have been staging a sit-in protest. Dev said that her presence and promise to address the issues reaffirmed her role as a true leader of the people. In a personal appeal, Banerjee asked the doctors to return to their duties as “didi,” rather than as Chief Minister. Admiring this rare and meaningful gesture, Dev said, “This is our Chief Minister. She is the only CM in the country who truly responds to the emotions of the people. Even though the junior doctors made her wait for three days to discuss their issues, Didi did not take it personally. Any other chief minister might have reacted differently.”

He also mentioned that while the protesting doctors could have directed anti-slogans at her when she visited the demonstration site, she chose to overlook this and visited them. “She approached the situation with an open mind. Only through communication can we resolve this stalemate,” said the three-time Trinamool Congress MP from Ghatal. Dev also took to social media to praise the Chief Minister’s unprecedented move. “Didi, I salute you for this initiative. I have seen before how you have stood by people, and today again, I saw you standing by your own. I hope peace, justice, and respect are restored,” he posted. Meanwhile, actor Parambrata Chatterjee has also praised the Chief Minister’s actions. He said no leader or minister in India has taken such an approach before. He also highlighted that no leader from her government has directly engaged with protesters in this manner. From both a political and general perspective, Chatterjee sees this as a highly positive and noteworthy move.