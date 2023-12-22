Dev of food processing units: Min advocates leveraging tech innovations

Kolkata: State Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) minister Arup Roy on Thursday advocated for the development of food processing units by leveraging technological innovations.



“There are a lot of things that need to be developed across different agricultural pockets from north to south of Bengal. For example, Malda is famous for its mangoes and litchies while the demand for oranges from Darjeeling is always on the higher side. There is another healthy product called ‘Makhana’ that has gained popularity on the global stage. The same goes for pineapples from North Bengal. Nonetheless, despite the growing demand, farmers do not earn much and production has seen a drop. Hence, the development of food processing units by leveraging technological innovations can help reshape the scenario,” Roy said addressing the West Bengal Food Processing Conclave organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Kasturi Sengupta, state Director FPI & H said that the Bengal government has undertaken different activities to support its agricultural sector.

“It is the largest producer of rice and the second largest producer of potato in India. The industrial policy has put a focus on agro-based products. The state has supported participatory farming to grow fruits and vegetables by entrepreneurs,” she added.

Emphasising the health hazards experienced by people due to the consumption of improper food products. Tapan Kanti Rudra, OSD & Secretary and Commissioner of Food Safety, Health & Family Welfare Department, Bengal said that food-borne diseases affect 60 crore people worldwide while 200 types of water-borne diseases spread worldwide.

“The year 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millet. Millet-based food products are healthy and in high demand. Food sample analysis is another measure to ensure good quality of food. We have three food testing labs. Mobile food testing labs are also functional these days.” Rudra said.

The primary focus of the event was to delve into technological upgradation and awareness of financial schemes in the state’s agricultural sector.