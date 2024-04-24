Dev leads TMC rally in Raiganj

Raiganj: “In the last 13 years, the state government has introduced numerous developments in all districts. Many social programmes, including Laxmir Bhandar, Swastha Sathi, Sikkhasree and Sristisree, as well as the Student Credit Card introduced by Mamata Banerjee, have been beneficial to the recipients. Many poor families have found a ray of hope for a better life. We are optimistic that this year TMC candidates will win more seats than in the last Parliamentary elections.



In 2019, BJP won 18 seats, but this year, BJP candidates will be defeated in many of their previously won seats,” said Dipak Adhikary aka Dev, a renowned film actor and politician, at a roadshow in support of Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate for the Raiganj Parliamentary constituency in Raiganj. On Tuesday, Dev led a 10-km-long roadshow from Kasba to Karnajora in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district. A huge crowd gathered on the road to catch a glimpse of the popular film star. Before Dev’s roadshow, more than a hundred youth workers from the Congress and CPI(M) from the Karandighi Assembly constituency joined the TMC. Simultaneously, Md Hamidullah, president of the Ramganj-2 Congress Anchal Committee, along with around 100 followers, also joined the TMC.

Md Hamidullah said: “I was the president of the Congress in Ramganj II Gram Panchayat for a long time. Previously, our Congress had strong grassroots connections. However, recently, people are turning away from the Congress. So, I, along with my followers, decided to join the TMC.”

Krishna Kalyani said: “Every day, leaders from different parties, including the Congress, are joining our TMC party, inspired by the development initiatives of Mamata Banerjee. We are optimistic that the people will wholeheartedly support TMC in Raiganj.”

On the other hand, Amit Shah, Union Home minister, organised a public meeting at Rasakhoa in Karandighi in support of Kartick Chandra Paul, BJP candidate for Raiganj. Shah assured the audience that if the BJP secures at least 30 seats from the state in the elections, an AIIMS pattern hospital will be set up in Raiganj.