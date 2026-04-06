Dev leads road show in Islampur and Dalkhola

Raiganj: Popular Bengali actor-turned-politician Dev led a high-energy election campaign in Islampur on Monday in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kanaiyalal Agarwal.

The roadshow began from the Farm Colony field and culminated at the Islampur Municipality bus terminus, drawing a massive crowd along the route. Enthusiastic supporters, including a large number of first-time voters, lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the popular star, turning the event into a festive political gathering.

Among them was Tanusree Roy, a first-time voter, who expressed her excitement at seeing Dev in person said: “It was a memorable moment to see him so closely. I felt pleasure and happiness having an opportunity to shake hands with my idol on the road.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal highlighted his long tenure as Chairman of Islampur Municipality, stating that his work reflects his commitment to development in the region.

He expressed confidence that the overwhelming public response to the campaign would translate into electoral success for the TMC.

Following the Islampur programme, Dev proceeded to Dalkhola, where he led another road show in support of Gautam Paul, the party’s candidate from Karandighi Constituency. The event also witnessed significant public participation, further energising the party’s campaign in the region.