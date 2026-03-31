Dev campaigns for Trinamool candidates across Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Actor-turned-politician and MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev) campaigned extensively across Cooch Behar on Monday in support of candidates of the All India Trinamool Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.



Dev began his campaign by addressing rallies in favour of party candidates in three key constituencies—Cooch Behar South, Natabari, and Tufanganj. He campaigned for Abhijit De Bhowmik in Cooch Behar South, Shailen Barma in Natabari, and Shiv Shankar Pal in Tufanganj.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowds during his campaign, Dev expressed confidence in his party’s prospects. “The response we are receiving from the people is overwhelming. Wherever I go, large crowds are turning up. It clearly indicates that our government is set to return to power for a fourth consecutive term,” he said.

On Monday at around 1:00 PM, Dev first arrived in the Chandamari area under the Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency. From Chandamari market, he launched a roadshow from his vehicle, passing through

various parts of the Chandamari Gram Panchayat before concluding at Chandamari High School.

The rally witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. Many supporters were seen climbing rooftops and trees, while others eagerly captured the moment on their mobile phones.

Following the roadshow, Dev proceeded to the Chandamari High School grounds, where his helicopter was stationed. After briefly interacting with supporters, he departed for Maruganj in the Natabari Assembly Constituency, where he held another roadshow in support of Shailen Barma.

He later travelled to the Mahishkuchi area of Tufanganj, where he participated in a rally backing Shiv Shankar Pal. After completing his engagements, Dev departed for Kolkata.