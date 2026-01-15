Dev calls for humane SIR verification for senior voters

Kolkata: Bengali megastar and three-time TMC MP Dev attended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification hearing at a school in Jadavpur, Kolkata, on Wednesday morning.

The actor-turned-politician submitted all required documents and urged the Election Commission (EC) to adopt a more compassionate and humane approach toward senior citizens.

While fulfilling his duty as a responsible citizen, Dev highlighted the physical strain the ongoing SIR process is causing elderly voters. Addressing the media, he said elections in India are akin to a festival for the people and stressed that the verification exercise should ensure that no legitimate voter is left out. “We all knew that the Assembly elections would be held in Bengal in 2026. If the SIR was to be conducted, why didn’t it start a year ago?” asked the three-time TMC MP from Ghatal, echoing concerns repeatedly raised by TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee. He also expressed concern over instances where living voters are allegedly being declared dead.

“As a responsible citizen, I submitted all the documents required to establish that I am a citizen of West Bengal,” Dev said. He added that ever since his name figured in the SIR hearing list, he has been receiving numerous phone calls, particularly from senior citizens.

“Earlier, we had to stand in queues during demonetisation. Now again, people are queuing up for the SIR process. Youngsters may not face much difficulty, but we must think about senior citizens and ailing elderly voters, especially those above 70 years of age. On humanitarian grounds, EC representatives should visit them at their homes,” said the ‘Khadaan’ actor. After the hearing, the superstar was seen clicking photographs with electoral officials.