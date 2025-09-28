Determination: All-women dhaki troupe beats to the rhythm of ‘Shakti’ in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The journey from Gobordanga in North 24-Parganas to Darjeeling has been one of grit, determination and challenge. However, the ‘Dhaki Champion,’ have lived up to their name. The unique all woman Dhaki group have lived up to the name, mesmerising Darjeeling with their Dhak (traditional drum) playing skills.

24-year-old Suparna Mondal stated: “I started playing the dhak when I was in Class 8. Those days there were hardly any females playing the dhak. Alongside the dhak, I completed my graduation. I still play the dhak and have plans to continue even after marriage if I am allowed to. I have a lot of support from my family. My mother also learnt the dhak and now tours with us.” The group consists of 4 female dhakis and a male. “I have always encouraged my daughter. Playing the dhak changed her life. She has become much more confident and determined,” added Sharama Mondal, mother of Suparna, who is also part of the group.

18-year-old Sanchita Roy, a 3rd semester Higher Secondary student, said: “I love playing the dhak. This allows me to support my family financially also. I get the opportunity to travel also.” The group gets contracts round the year, playing for different festivals and openings and TV shows.

“We have played all over India, including Delhi, Lucknow, Assam, Tripura. Everywhere, the response has been overwhelming,” stated Sangita Roy, a BA student. Both Sangita and Sanchita want to join the Indian Army. “We want to serve our country,” added Sanchita.

“We had heard of this group. Durgapuja is all about worship of the Shakti, the female power so an all women’s dhaki group is apt for the occasion. It is also the first time for Darjeeling,” stated Protapaditya Guha, organiser, Nripendra Narayan Bengali Hindu Hall, Darjeeling, the oldest Puja in the Hills. The Puja touches the 111 year-mark this year.

“This is our first visit to Darjeeling and we are loving it. After the pujas, we have plans to see the Queen of the Hills,” stated Ramakrishna Biswas, the only male member of the group.