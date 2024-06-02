Detectives start looking into how tools used in Bangladeshi MP’s murder were procured

Kolkata: Detectives of Bengal CID are preparing to look into how the tools used in the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar were obtained, a senior officer of the probe agency said on Saturday.

Several tools were used in chopping the body of Anar inside a posh flat in New Town near Kolkata and investigations revealed that those were obtained by the accused persons from somewhere in the city. An arrested person, who police claimed is a butcher by profession, allegedly chopped the body of the Bangladesh lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing them at different locations, including a canal around New Town.

“The search of the body parts is still on. Investigations revealed that several tools, mainly choppers, were used in the crime. They purchased them from local shops. We are trying to locate them after talking to the arrested accused,” he told a news agency.

Police are planning to match the fingerprints obtained from the New Town flat, he said.

CID recently recovered pieces of flesh and strands of hair from the septic tank of the New Town flat.

Anar’s daughter is likely to arrive in the city early next week, the official said.

The police are planning to quickly complete the DNA testing of the flesh recovered from the septic tank and match it with her. “This (DNA testing) is needed to make sure that the flesh specimen belongs to the Bangladeshi MP... That would give our probe a new lead,” he said. The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas’s house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor’s appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and that he would be back home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later.