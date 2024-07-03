Detective dept to investigate suicide case of Fulbari

Siliguri: The suicide case of a woman in Fulbari has been handed over to the Detective Department (DD) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police. Siliguri Police Commissionerate alleged that efforts were being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about the incident. The police have already arrested four people, including two women, in the case. Further investigation is going on by the DD. Deepak Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “The case has been handed over to DD. Investigation is on.”

Incidentally, a woman named Savita Barman from Bakravita in Fulbari, had allegedly committed suicide.

Tapas Barman, the husband of the deceased along with her brother, had lodged a written complaint at the NJP Police Station claiming that she was beaten up by some local residents. Based on the complaint, the four arrests were made. The Siliguri Police Commissionerate on Wednesday posted: “Efforts are being made by certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident that happened in NJP PS area a few days back. The fact is, police acted promptly on a complaint of abetment of suicide and arrested 4 persons.”