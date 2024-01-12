Detailed weather forecast: ‘C band radar in Malda soon’

Malda: The Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Malda is preparing for the installation of C band radar for a more detailed weather forecast. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) on this.



A small amount of land is needed for the installation of the radar and the existing building under CISH will be used for the set up of the weather mapping facility. The work is expected to be finished very soon.

Dipak Nayek, scientist in-charge of CISH Malda, said: “It is all prepared for the installation of the weather radar. The tender process has also been done. A radius of almost 400 kilometers is going to be covered by the radar for declaring weather advisory for the farmers and others. Farmers as well as people in general will highly benefit by an almost flawless forecast of upcoming weather in Malda and adjacent places.”

C band radars operate on a wavelength of 4-8 cm and a frequency of 4-8 GHz. Because of the wavelength and frequency, the dish size does not need to be very large. The signal is more easily attenuated, so this type of radar is best used for short range weather observation. The frequency allows C band radars to create a smaller beam width using a smaller dish.C band radars also do not require as much power.

With the installation of C band radar in Malda, a detailed observation can be done on the weather changes of the whole North Bengal, including other places of Jharkhand and Bangladesh. Natural calamities occasionally hit the southern part of North Bengal which can be eradicated after the installation of this radar. Further, the state of Sikkim will also benefit from this.