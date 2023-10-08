Destructive dev & damming of rivers primary causes of Sikkim disasters: Jadav Payeng

Jalpaiguri: Destructive development and damming of rivers are the primary causes of natural disasters in Sikkim. Similar incidents have occurred in Himachal Pradesh in the past, and if this trend continues, it may also affect North East India. Therefore, it is essential to refrain from interfering with nature while there is still time, said Padma Shri Jadav Payeng during an event in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.



He arrived in Jalpaiguri to participate in a programme organised by a voluntary organisation, which included activities such as releasing fish into the Karla River and tree planting.

During his speech, Payeng emphasised on the importance of tree planting to preserve the environment and nature. He drew attention to the ongoing disasters in Sikkim, stating: “Similar incidents were witnessed in Himachal earlier, from which we should have learnt. However, by not doing so, we are working against nature. Modern technology now offers alternatives like solar electricity instead of building dams and obstructing water flow for hydroelectricity.

Furthermore, forests are being sacrificed for the construction of roads, skyscrapers, and flyovers, not only in North Bengal and Bengal but also in Assam. The consequences of such actions are now becoming evident. Governments should prioritise development in harmony with nature, leveraging technology.”

Jadav Payeng, hailing from Assam’s Jorhat district, achieved a remarkable feat by afforesting an area spanning 27 km in length and approximately 15 km in width at Unamukh Chapri in Kalikamukh.

His journey, which began in 1980, has transformed barren land into a thriving forest habitat for various wildlife species and birds. For his outstanding contributions, he received the title of “Forest Man of India” from Jawaharlal Nehru University and was honored with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, after the recovery of three bodies from various locations along the Teesta River in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, an additional 11 bodies were discovered on Friday, as reported by District Magistrate Shama Parveen.

The total number of recovered bodies now stands at 41. Local sources have also reported the discovery of explosive shells in various parts of the Teesta River.