Despite selection process completion, 17 univs have no full-term V-Cs

Kolkata: Nearly four months after the selection process for full-term vice-chancellors (V-Cs) at 36 state universities concluded, 17 of these institutions remain without permanent heads.

This delay has raised concerns within academic circles, with experts, including Jadavpur University professor Omprakash Mishra, questioning the reasons behind the holdup. Seach-cum-selection committees, led by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, completed its recommendations for 34 of the 36 universities by November 8, 2024.

These recommendations were submitted to the state government, as directed by the Supreme Court. Following the Chief Minister’s review and preference setting, the list was forwarded to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chancellor of the state universities, for final approval on November 21.

The selection committees finalised recommendations for the remaining two universities later. However, only 19 universities have received their permanent vice-chancellors to date. The Governor has been approving appointments in phases, but little progress has been made in the past two months, with only one approval at the end of February and another on March 17.

As a result, 17 universities, including well-known institutions like Jadavpur and the Calcutta University, are still waiting for full-term V-Cs.

Universities awaiting permanent V-Cs include Coochbehar Panchanan Barma University, North Bengal University, Raiganj University, Gour Banga University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), and Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya.

Professor Mishra, a former vice-chancellor himself, has expressed concerns about the ongoing delays, stating: “The Governor is approving appointments in phases. In the past two months, very few approvals have been granted. The Governor took direct control of universities over the past two years and it seems this trend is continuing. There is no other reason for these delays.”