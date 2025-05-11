Despite MGNREGA fund freeze, state provides work to about 75L job card holders under 'Karmashree'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always delivers on her promises, and it was evident in the case of the state government’s ‘Karmasree’ scheme that has already provided work to around 75 lakh job card holders in 2024-25 fiscal.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress stated: “Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, Bengal is self-reliant. Despite the Centre’s denial of MGNREGA funds, GoWB's Karmasree scheme has provided work to nearly 75 lakh job card holders in 2024–25, reinforcing our commitment to livelihood and dignity for all.”

The ruling party in Bengal once again alleged that MGNREGA remained suspended due to the apathy of the Central government. It was with the rural poor of Bengal in mind that Mamata Banerjee launched the “Karmashree” scheme. Chief Minister Banerjee had launched the state’s own scheme ‘Karmasree’ to provide 50 days' job to each job card holder in a year. Since its inception, the employment opportunities under ‘Karmashree’ have steadily increased, Trinamool Congress claimed.

The scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was introduced from the 2023-24 fiscal to provide jobs to the genuine job card holders in the backdrop of the Central government stopping disbursal of funds for workers involved in 100 days work in Bengal from December 2022.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, the state had provided jobs to 64 lakh job card holders.

The job card holders in the state have been engaged in various schemes like Pathashree (road construction and repair), Banglar Bari (rural housing), Jal Jeevan Mission (potable water supply to households), setting up of health centres and ICDS centres, making of school uniforms, mid day meal related work etc to mention a few. Around 52 departments had also been converged to ensure that the genuine job card holders are guaranteed at least 50 days work.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development department maintained strict supervision for ensuring that job card holders from all parts of the state were engaged under Karmashree.

Takeaways

* 'Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, Bengal is self-reliant. Despite the Centre’s denial of MGNREGA funds, GoWB's Karmasree scheme has provided work to nearly 75 lakh job card holders in 2024–25, reinforcing our commitment to livelihood and dignity for all'

* The ruling party in Bengal once again alleged that MGNREGA remained suspended due to the apathy of the Central government

* 'The job card holders in the state have been engaged in various schemes like Pathashree, Banglar Bari, Jal Jeevan Mission...'

* The state Panchayats and Rural Development department maintained strict supervision for ensuring that job card holders from all parts of the state were engaged