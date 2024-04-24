Despite hurdles created by the Centre, state will implement Ghatal Master Plan: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his party’s internal review meeting in Kharagpur on Monday urged all the party leaders and workers in West Midnapore to reach out to doorsteps with a message that the Bengal government would implement Ghatal Master Plan.



Banerjee held a preparatory meeting with the leaders from the two Lok Sabha constituencies — Ghatal and Midnapore. He also gave a message that people must vote for progress and development and not against “Bangla birodhi zamindars”.Banerjee in a post on X said: “I chaired an internal review meeting of the election committees of Ghatal and Medinipur Lok Sabha constituencies at Kharagpur. I was glad to see that preparations for Phase-V of the LS election are going full steam ahead. I urged all our leaders, party workers and elected representatives to reach people’s doorsteps with the message that despite the impediments created by the BJP-led Central Govt., our Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee has announced that once the elections are over, the GoWB will implement the Ghatal Master Plan.”

On social media, Abhishek also said: “Every vote cast on May 25 must be a vote for progress and development and a vote against the Bangla-Birodhi zamindars who dared to vandalise the bust of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the pride of Paschim Medinipur!”