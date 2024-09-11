Despite higher demand during Puja, Jalpaiguri’s ‘shola’ artisans still struggle

JALPAIGURI: At a modest workshop set up under bamboo bushes near Malipara Primary School, one kilometer away from the Malkani Bazar, artisans, ranging from young adults to middle-aged workers, have been diligently crafting ornaments, headpieces, and the traditional “Daker Saaj” (dress adorned by the Goddess Durga made from Shola) as Puja preparations intensify. Despite the increased workload, these skilled artisans from Malkani Malipara in the Kharija Berubari-2 Gram Panchayat of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block continue to face significant financial challenges. They claim that while there is a slight uptick in demand during the Puja season, it is insufficient to sustain them



throughout the year.

For generations, ‘Shola’ (pith of the ‘Shola’ plant stem) artisans in Jalpaiguri have been celebrated for their craftsmanship, particularly during the Puja season when the demand for their intricate decorations and Shola ornaments that adorn the idols surges.

“When Puja approaches, our workload increases but the financial returns do not match our efforts,” said Moni Malakar, an artisan who has voiced frustrations over the insufficient income. “We create everything from ornaments to crowns for the Goddess, but the engagement is not year-round, and financial struggles persist,” he added. Malakar also highlighted that ‘Shola’ craft, once in high demand, is now primarily sought for special events like Puja. “Government support is crucial for sustaining this craft. The rising cost of ‘Shola’ material has further diminished our profits,”

he explained.

Around 85 families in the Malipara area are involved in ‘Shola’ crafting, with all members, young and old, contributing to the work.

However, taking advantage of this situation, some unscrupulous individuals and organisations have been deceiving the artisans, offering false promises of aid while profiting from their handcrafted goods.

Malakar recounted many outsiders visiting their village, promising government grants or aid, but disappeared after taking away their goods. “They came to us, claiming they would help by providing financial grants, but they only took our goods and sold them for their own profit.

After that, we never saw them again,” he said.