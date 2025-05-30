‘Despite external attempts to divide us, India stands united’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, currently part of an all-party delegation in Jakarta, emphasised that despite attempts by external forces to sow discord, “our country remains united.”

He also reaffirmed his party’s full support for the Central government on issues related to the “protection of national interests.” “We are all here to share a message on combating terrorism and to highlight Pakistan’s involvement in the ghastly attack in Pahalgam on April 22. This is the first time in a very very long time that our country has decided to send multiple delegations (7) to different parts of the world and we are one of them. We are clear in our stance that despite attempts by external forces to divide us, our country stands united,” Banerjee said while addressing a gathering in Jakarta.

He further stated: “I belong to the second-largest Opposition party in India, which has 42 Members of Parliament in both houses. We are very clear in our approach. While we may have our differences with the ruling government, however, when it comes to protecting national interests and the sovereignty of the nation, we will always act in the best interest of the country.”

Speaking on India’s commitment to peace and its guiding principles in international relations, Abhishek Banerjee said: “We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As a peace-loving nation, we are always the last to speak of war or violence. We have consistently shown humility and grace toward our neighbour. Every relationship is built on trust, love, and faith.”

He added: “If I invite someone and then engage in hostility, that trust, love, or faith will inevitably deteriorate. This is precisely what has been happening between India and Pakistan for the last five to six decades. Both India and Pakistan gained independence in the same year — just a day apart — but if you look at the trajectory, India is far ahead. To destabilise our economy, Pakistan deliberately orchestrated the attack in Pahalgam.”

Highlighting the recent diplomatic engagements of the delegation, Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Shri @Abhishekaitc, along with the all-party delegation, held an insightful interaction with scholars and researchers from Indonesia-based think tanks and academic institutions. They conveyed a strong and unified message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism to maintain peace and regional stability, and sought to jointly explore effective ways to combat this menace.”