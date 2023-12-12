‘Despite deprivation from Centre, state continues welfare schemes’

Siliguri: “Despite deprivation by the Centre, with the Union government stopping funds, we have not discontinued a single welfare scheme. All are continuing,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday while inaugurating a slew of projects here.



She stated that North Bengal would soon be transformed into an economic corridor. The Chief Minister inaugurated 47 projects worth about Rs 1,149 crore and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 28.12 crore from a government welfare distribution programme held at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Tuesday.

These major projects include a mega drinking water project in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area at a cost of Rs 511 crore, underground cabling system in Siliguri at Rs 258 crore, Mahananda-Balasan STP treatment plant at Rs 225 crore and a new Cancer Care Hospital of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for Rs 100 crore. The Chief Minister also flagged off the distribution of bicycles under ‘Sabuj Saathi’ project to 12 lakh 24 thousand students of 8,776 government schools of the state. The state has spent Rs 500 crore for this. The cycles will be given to every student by January 15, 2024. So far, bicycles have been provided to about 15 lakh students.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned a total of Rs 2,806 crore in financial assistance to 1 crore 1 lakh farmers for the Rabi season under the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ Scheme.

Financial assistance of Rs 2,764 crore has been provided to 1 crore 1 lakh farmers during Kharif season. About Rs 17,181 crore has been paid in various projects. The number of farmers increased from 39 lakh to 1 crore 1 lakh due to financial support from the state.

Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been provided to the kin of about 1,000 deceased farmers this year.

The Chief Minister launched the ninth phase of the state-wide ‘Krishak Bandhu’ and ‘Sabuj Sathi’ projects while inaugurating several other projects.

“North Bengal is not deprived in any way. North Bengal and South Bengal are not different. This region is developing day by day. Bengal is marching ahead. In the days to come Bengal will lead the nation,” stated Banerjee while waving off all speculations of carving away North Bengal from Bengal.

“Many business industries have developed in North Bengal. People living in North Bengal get all the benefits. North Bengal is no longer neglected. More development work will take place here within a few years. Local administrative bodies have already undertaken numerous projects,” said Mamata Banerjee.

On her seven-day visit to North Bengal, on Tuesday, Banerjee attended the programme in Siliguri. After the programme, the Chief Minister departed for Kolkata.