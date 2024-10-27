Despite ban, chocolate bombs being sold openly

Kolkata: As Diwali approaches, the festival of lights is set to be more vibrant than ever, with a variety of new fireworks hitting the market. Alongside traditional sparklers and colourful fountains, innovative products like drones that take flight when ignited and camera fireworks that flash like a camera have captivated buyers. Additionally, “colour blast” fireworks create a stunning visual display, enhancing the festive atmosphere. Traders report a soaring demand for these modern fireworks, but customers have voiced concerns about significant price increases, making it challenging to purchase as many items as they desire.

In the Champahati area of South 24-Parganas, banned chocolate bombs are being sold openly at prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 150 for smaller sizes, with larger packs costing Rs 250 for ten pieces. A visit to the Champahati market revealed that many buyers are particularly interested in chocolate bombs. One customer stated: “This is the time we enjoy, and we love chocolate bombs.” When asked about the ban, one seller responded: “All the shops are selling them openly. We need to make a living and this week is critical for our business.”

While the Bengal police have been seizing banned firecrackers in areas like Harivani, Shanarapur and Kamalgazi, many vendors continue to operate in locations with minimal police presence, raising questions about the enforcement of the ban.

Shankar Mondal, spokesperson for the Champahati Hiral Fireworks Traders Association, acknowledged that multiple warnings have been issued to those selling chocolate bombs, assuring that the administration will take action against violators.