Desilting of Jorapani & Fuleswari rivers underway with Rs 10 cr budget

Siliguri: The Irrigation and Waterways department of the Government of West Bengal has initiated the desilting of Jorapani and Fuleswari rivers with a sanctioned budget of Rs 10 crore. The project spans 11.4 kilometers, with an aim to restore the rivers’ natural flow and prevent pollution. As of now, nearly 70 per cent of the work has been completed.

A review meeting regarding the progress of the desilting work was held on Friday at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) office. The meeting was attended by Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar, and other officials from SMC and the Irrigation Department. Several issues, including pollution management and maintaining cleanliness of the rivers, were discussed.

Mayor Gautam Deb highlighted the challenges posed by toilets near the Jorapani riverbanks and the proximity of a vegetable and fish market to the Fuleswari River. The officials deliberated on strategies to prevent garbage dumping into the rivers. The Mayor issued a stern warning, stating that strict legal actions would be taken against anyone found disposing of waste in the rivers.

“We are determined to clean the rivers and keep them clean forever. Iron nets will be installed on 17 bridges to prevent people from throwing garbage into the rivers. Despite these measures, if anyone violates the rules, actions will be taken as per the law,” Mayor Deb stated. The Irrigation department is removing waste and mud from the rivers and storing them in designated areas. The SMC’s conservancy department is lifting the waste and utilising the mud to fill low-lying areas, while non-biodegradable materials like plastic and thermocol are being sent to the dumping ground. The authorities are also exploring ways to recycle plastic and thermocol in collaboration with the state government.

To enhance waste management near the rivers, 20 extra garbage trailers and additional dustbins will be deployed.