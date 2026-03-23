Desh Banchao Ganomoncho targets Centre

KOLKATA: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP-led central government is allegedly attempting to paralyse the state administration, using the Election Commission as its tool. Protesting against what they called arbitrary transfers of administrative and police

officials in the state, Desh Bachao Ganomancho raised its voice in strong opposition on Sunday in Kolkata.

While eminent personalities from different sections of society highlighted the adverse impact of these removals, poet Srijato expressed his dissent through verse. On the same platform, former state minister Purnendu Bose, economist Abhirup Sarkar, filmmaker Harnath Chakraborty, social activist Ananya Chakraborty, and actors Rahul Chakraborty and Debmalya Nandi suggested that these moves are politically motivated attempts to pave the way for imposing President’s Rule in the state.

Sarkar used data to explain how the removal of administrative officials would directly affect the people of Bengal. He pointed out that these officials are crucial in ensuring the delivery of various state welfare schemes, which benefit nearly 85% of the population across political affiliations.

Ananya Chakraborty cited the example of the Women and Child Welfare Commission (WBCPCR) and said that after the Election Commission transferred its secretary, complaints related to atrocities against women and children are no longer reaching the body, leaving it unable to act.