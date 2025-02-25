Deputy Mayor escapes unhurt in accident

Kolkata: Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh’s car met with an accident on Monday morning while he was going to his office at Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Monday was the first day on the discussion of the KMC Budget that was tabled by Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday.

According to sources, a state bus hit the left hand side of Ghosh’s vehicle at SN Banerjee Road in Taltala area. Luckily, Ghosh who is also the MLA of Cossipore-Belgachia Assembly Constituency escaped unhurt, though his car’s front portion has been partially damaged due to the impact of the accident.

Ghosh said that his car driver had swerved to the right side of the road as there was a bus stop in that particular site expecting that the bus would slow down and stop for picking up passengers. However, the bus did not slow down and kept to the right though there was enough space on the left and hit the front part of his vehicle. Ghosh was seated in the left at the front seat just beside his driver, but luckily he sustained no injury. “I was in a hurry to attend the KMC session and did not lodge any formal complaint with the police.

The police can initiate a suo motu complaint,” he added. Last week, the car of former KMC Mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s escort also met with an accident at Salt Lake when another vehicle that was allegedly being driven by a minor hit the vehicle.