Dept of Posts, Bengal Circle launches distribution and vending of Gangajal from Gangasagar

Kolkata: The Department of Posts, West Bengal Circle on Monday launched a special initiative for the distribution and vending of Gangajal from Gangasagar which is in demand across the country.



“Gangasagar is not only a holy pilgrimage but an intricate intermingling of emotion and faith. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country take a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Gangasagar every year where the Ganga River meets the Bay of Bengal. Respecting the religious and social faith of millions at this sacred site, and considering the Hindu and Bengali diaspora all over the country, West Bengal Circle has decided to make the holy water available to people in all corners of the country,“ Anil Kumar, Post Master General (Mails & BD), West Bengal Circle said.

The launch of the service commemorates 250 years of GPO (General Post Office).

The price of a double purified bottle (not for drinking ) of Gangajal will be Rs 30 and will be available at all the 48 head post offices in the state from Tuesday.

By July 17, all the 1,100 sub-post offices in the state will also be selling the same. Online delivery of the same will also be made and the customer will have to pay additional delivery charges available in five modes.

The Bengal Circle, since 2016 has been involved in the distribution and supply of Gangajal from Gangorti, Haridwar and Rishikesh and the total earning in the 2022-23 financial year has been to the tune of Rs 16-17 lakh against the sale of 4 lakh bottles.

The total business of the Bengal Circle in the year 2022-23 has been to the tune of Rs 299.3 crore and out of this Rs 31 crore have been garnered through retail sales. A special cover of Gangasagar Gangajal was also released at Kolkata GPO on Monday.